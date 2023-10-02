Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 152,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

