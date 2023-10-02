Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

