Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.34 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

