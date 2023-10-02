Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PAVmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 236,448 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 18th.

PAVmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.30 on Monday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 9,881.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

