Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $69,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 1.2 %

PDSB stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

