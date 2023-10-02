Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

