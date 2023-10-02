Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 30,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

