Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of DRS opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

