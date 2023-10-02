Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LILM
Institutional Trading of Lilium
Lilium Price Performance
NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.37.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.