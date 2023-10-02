Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,260,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

