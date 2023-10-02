LooksRare Market Cap Reaches $53.49 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. LooksRare has a total market cap of $53.49 million and $3.41 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 967,933,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,364,809 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

