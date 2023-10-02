Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 2,366 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,634,000 after purchasing an additional 801,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.88 and its 200-day moving average is $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.