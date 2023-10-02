Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 403 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

