Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

META stock opened at $300.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

