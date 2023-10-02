Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. Equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,621,401.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $80,185 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

