Morgan Stanley Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $185.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.40.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $159.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $152.43 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 179.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

