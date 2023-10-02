NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director Sells $427,895.50 in Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report) Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 80,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $427,895.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,529,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,408,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

NEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

