NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director Sells $427,895.50 in Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 80,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $427,895.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,529,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,408,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NextDecade Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
