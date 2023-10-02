Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 580,929 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580,929 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $436,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $87.31 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

