NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $199.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.34. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.