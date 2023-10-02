Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.36 -$6.11 million $0.22 18.64 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 2.00% 0.78% 0.27% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 5.51% 0.65% 0.32%

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

