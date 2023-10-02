Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,889 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

