Pacific Sage Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.