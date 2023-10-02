Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 5.86% of Park Aerospace worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 447.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $3,190,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Park Aerospace stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

