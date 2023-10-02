Parker Financial LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parker Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $429.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average of $431.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

