PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.87.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. PayPal has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.