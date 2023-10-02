PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,046 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.9% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

