PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $169.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.