PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 183.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.44 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
