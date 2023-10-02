PFG Advisors Acquires 1,051 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,958,000 after acquiring an additional 948,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

CVX stock opened at $168.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.61. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.49 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

