PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of D opened at $44.67 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

