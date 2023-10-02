Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $33.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

