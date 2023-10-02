Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

NYSE PFE opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

