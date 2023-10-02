Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

