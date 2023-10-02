Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.