Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Major Shareholder Sells $12,240,000.00 in Stock

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edisonfuture, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $12,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEV opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Phoenix Motor Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative return on equity of 121.81% and a negative net margin of 282.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

