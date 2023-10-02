Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $37.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,765 shares of company stock valued at $454,810. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business's revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

