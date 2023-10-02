Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $79,468.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,210,882.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,765 shares of company stock valued at $454,810. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

PHR opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

