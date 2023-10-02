Piper Sandler Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $174.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

