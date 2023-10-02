Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Head to Head Comparison

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plug Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 8 12 0 2.60 RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power presently has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 137.74%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.0% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plug Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -95.15% -20.27% -14.14% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $701.44 million 6.52 -$724.01 million ($1.43) -5.31 RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Volatility & Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plug Power beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; Liquefaction systems; and Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

