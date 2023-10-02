Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $289,731.75 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 15,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $289,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,088,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,956,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,446 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $201,503.34.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 55,462 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,075,962.80.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -135.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,177,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

