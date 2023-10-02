PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

