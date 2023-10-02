Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Friday. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £128.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.66.

In other news, insider George Greville Roach sold 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($48.85), for a total value of £500,000,000 ($610,575,161.80). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,420,000,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

