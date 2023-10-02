Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.04. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.70).

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.