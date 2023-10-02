Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.14.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.53. Progressive has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.