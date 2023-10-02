Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT Lowered to $57.00 at HSBC

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.