Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Peloton and Lululemon, Does the Deal Make Sense?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hershey Is The Classic ‘Boring’ Business You Should Own
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.