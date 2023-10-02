RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of RB Global worth $25,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in RB Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.