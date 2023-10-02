Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) Head-To-Head Review

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Relay Therapeutics 0 2 7 1 2.90

Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.06, indicating a potential upside of 209.82%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics -36,562.53% -37.81% -32.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.01 -$33.20 million N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 744.29 -$290.51 million ($2.91) -2.89

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences



Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

