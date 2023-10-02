Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Research Frontiers worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REFR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Research Frontiers Stock Performance
Shares of REFR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.53.
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
