ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMD. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.29.

NYSE RMD opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a 52 week low of $136.20 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,352. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

