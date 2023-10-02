Reviewing Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) & Its Competitors

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million $243.63 million 7.54 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors $1.43 billion $60.75 million 27.65

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors 230 1060 1161 27 2.40

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 120.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors -282.56% -3.02% 0.14%

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

